GATX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.67, changing hands as low as $102.10 per share. GATX Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GATX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GATX's low point in its 52 week range is $84.96 per share, with $127.581 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $103.00.

