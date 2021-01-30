GATX Corporation Just Missed EPS By 7.2%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest yearly results, and the shares gained 5.4% to US$92.80. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of US$1.2b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 7.2% to hit US$4.27 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:GATX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, GATX's two analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.23b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 8.6% to US$4.66. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.97 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$90.75, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the GATX's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues next year. Historically, GATX's sales have shrunk approximately 1.8% annually over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.9% next year. Although GATX's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that it is still expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards GATX following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that GATX's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on GATX. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for GATX (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

