GATX Corporation (GATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

GATX Corporation (GATX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $97.06, the dividend yield is 2.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GATX was $97.06, representing a -8.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $106.31 and a 71.61% increase over the 52 week low of $56.56.

GATX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Amerco (UHAL) and Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR). GATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.98. Zacks Investment Research reports GATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.22%, compared to an industry average of 18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GATX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.