GATX Corporation (GATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

GATX Corporation (GATX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of GATX was $98.64, representing a -2.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.16 and a 94.59% increase over the 52 week low of $50.69.

GATX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE). GATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.27. Zacks Investment Research reports GATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -9.59%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GATX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

