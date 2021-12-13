GATX Corporation (GATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

GATX Corporation (GATX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GATX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $104.18, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GATX was $104.18, representing a -2.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.33 and a 29.01% increase over the 52 week low of $80.76.

GATX is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Amerco (UHAL) and Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR). GATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports GATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.96%, compared to an industry average of 24.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the gatx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to GATX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have GATX as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 4.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of GATX at 1.27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.