GATX Corporation (GATX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

GATX Corporation (GATX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased GATX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that GATX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $85.21, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GATX was $85.21, representing a -4.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $88.82 and a 68.1% increase over the 52 week low of $50.69.

GATX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE). GATX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.36. Zacks Investment Research reports GATX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.6%, compared to an industry average of -7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the GATX Dividend History page.

