GATX Corp. Expects Full Year 2024 Earnings To Improve

(RTTNews) - GATX Corporation (GATX), a railcar lessor that owns fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia, on Tuesday initiated earnings guidance for the full year 2024.

For the full year 2024, the company expects to post earnings per share, or EPS, of $7.30 to $7.70.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn an income per share of $7 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. For the full year 2023, GATX posted an income per share of $7.12.

GATX was trading up by 0.29 percent at $118.98 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.