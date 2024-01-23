News & Insights

Markets
GATX

GATX Corp. Expects Full Year 2024 Earnings To Improve

January 23, 2024 — 09:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - GATX Corporation (GATX), a railcar lessor that owns fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia, on Tuesday initiated earnings guidance for the full year 2024.

For the full year 2024, the company expects to post earnings per share, or EPS, of $7.30 to $7.70.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn an income per share of $7 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.   For the full year 2023, GATX posted an income per share of $7.12. 

GATX was trading up by 0.29 percent at $118.98 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GATX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.