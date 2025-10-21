GATX CORP Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - GATX CORP (GATX) released earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $82.2 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $89.0 million, or $2.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, GATX CORP reported adjusted earnings of $76.9 million or $2.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $439.3 million from $405.4 million last year.

GATX CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $82.2 Mln. vs. $89.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.25 vs. $2.43 last year. -Revenue: $439.3 Mln vs. $405.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.90

