GATX Corp (GATX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Down Y/Y

GATX Corporation’s GATX third-quarter 2020 earnings per share (excluding 32 cents from non-recurring items) came in at $1.03, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 86 cents. However, the bottom line declined 17.6% year over year primarily due to lower profitability in the Rail North America segment.

Total revenues were $304.4 million in the reported quarter. Total expenses (on a reported basis) inched up 1.2% to $226.3 million.

Segmental Results

Profits in the Rail North America segment declined to $56.1 million in the third quarter from the prior-year quarter’s level of $60.9 million. The downside was primarily due to lower lease revenues. The renewal lease rate change of the company’s Lease Price Index (“LPI”) was -29.4% in the reported quarter, compared with the year-ago quarter’s -7.7%. Additionally, average lease renewal term for cars included in the LPI was 29 months compared with 40 months in the year-ago quarter.

In fact, Rail North America’s wholly-owned fleet had approximately 118,100 rail cars at the end of Sep 30, 2020. Fleet utilization was 98.2% compared with 99.2% at the end of third-quarter 2019.

Meanwhile, in the Rail International segment, profits rose to $24 million in the third quarter from the prior-year quarter’s level of $19.9 million. Results were driven by more railcars on lease.

Also, GATX Rail Europe’s fleet totaled 26,000 rail cars at the end of the quarter. Fleet utilization was 98.2% compared with 99.4% at the end of third-quarter 2019.

In the Portfolio Management unit, profits surged more than 100% year over year to $44.3 million, driven by higher remarketing income at the Rolls-Royce and Partners Finance affiliates.

GATX Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GATX Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GATX Corporation Quote

Liquidity

GATX, carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $459.8 million compared with $151 million at the end of 2019. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Sectorial Snapshot

Apart from GATX, let’s take a look into some other Zacks Transportation sector’s third-quarter earnings like Delta Air Lines DAL , J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL.

Delta incurred a loss (excluding $5.17 from non-recurring items) of $3.30 per share in the September quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.14. Meanwhile, Delta reported earnings of $2.32 per share (on an adjusted basis) in the year-ago quarter, driven by high passenger revenues as air-travel demand was buoyant at that time.

J.B. Hunt reported mixed third-quarter 2020 results, with earnings missing estimates while revenues beating the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. Moreover, the bottom line declined 15.7% year over year due to disappointing performance of its intermodal (JBI) unit. Total operating revenues increased 4.6% to $2,472.5 million. Revenues also beat the consensus mark of $2,345.2 million.

United Airlines incurred a loss (excluding $1.83 from non-recurring items) of $8.16 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $7.63. Results were hurt by coronavirus-induced weakness in air-travel demand. Moreover, operating revenues of $2,489 million slumped 78.1% year over year and also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,570.1 million. The year-over-year plunge was caused by 84.3% plunge in passenger revenues to $1,649 million.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Free Stock Analysis Report



GATX Corporation (GATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.