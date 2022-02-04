Gatwick-owner Vinci expects airports arm to nearly break even in 2022

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The airports arm of France's Vinci SGEF.PA should nearly break even this year, the infrastructure group said on Friday, as it anticipates a pick up in air travel over 2022.

The majority owner of London's Gatwick airport said it expected passenger numbers at its airports to recover to around 60% of their 2019 levels, bringing the unit's net income close to break-even, unless the COVID-19 health crisis worsens again.

Its core earnings surged to 4.72 billion euros ($5.41 billion) in 2021, ahead of analysts' 4.47 billion forecast according to FactSet data.

($1 = 0.8728 euros)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 92;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.