Gatwick Airports markets debut high-yield bond

LONDON, Mar 29 (IFR) - Gatwick, the UK's second biggest airport, is marketing its first high-yield bond, as lockdowns across Europe threaten holiday plans.

Gatwick Airport Finance (Ba3/BB-) hit screens with a £400m five-year non-call two senior secured note offering at 4.75%-5%. The bond is being issued from a new holdco entity.

Three days of calls with investors have begun, led by left bookrunner Barclays (B&D), which is also a global co-ordinator alongside NatWest and Santander.

Like Heathrow Airport, Gatwick usually issues investment-grade bonds at the opco level via a whole business securitisation structure, Gatwick Funding.

Moody's, which assigned a Ba3 rating to the proposed senior secured note, said the rating is constrained by the high level of debt at the operating company and uncertainty around how quickly travel will recover given restrictions because of the pandemic. Airport traffic declined by 78% in 2020.

Proceeds from the deal will go to the ring-fenced opco to support Gatwick Airport's liquidity and reduce its debt, said Moody's analysts.

"It will be interesting to see what Gatwick's view on the world is - from the point of view of an airport rather than airlines," said one high-yield investor, who said he was interested in the deal.

"Gatwick got hit hard - I think most airlines pared back their landing slots at Gatwick in favour of Heathrow when the pandemic hit. Also Gatwick is more more short-haul orientated, which is likely to be more affected by travel restrictions in Europe. However, it's a pretty good asset, and London is always arguably lacking in airport capacity, so we think it will be worth a look."

The investor said he thought the new holdco issue has been structured as such because some of Gatwick's assets are already tied up in a whole business securitisation, similar to Heathrow's structure.

He added that one thing to watch was whether Gatwick would be able to service debt at the holdco using funds from the opco, though usually issuers put in place a liquidity facility or overfund the holdco, so they have the ability to pay the first two or three coupons of the bond anyway.

Moody's said it wouldn't expect Gatwick's ring-fenced group to be able to move payments until at least 2023, given the terms of the company's financing structure and lock-up provisions.

The new bonds are secured by first-priority charges over the share capital and assets of Gatwick Airport Finance.

