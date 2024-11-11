News & Insights

Gatos Silver’s Earnings Surge Amid Upcoming Merger

November 11, 2024 — 05:07 pm EST

Gatos Silver (GATO) has released an update.

Gatos Silver reported a 200% increase in earnings per share for Q3 2024, driven by strong production and higher metal prices. The company is set to merge with First Majestic Silver Corp, aiming to create a leading silver producer. Additionally, Gatos Silver announced an extended life of mine plan and improved production guidance.

