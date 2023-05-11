Gatos Silver (TSE:GATO) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 6.97

The average one-year price target for Gatos Silver (TSE:GATO) has been revised to 6.97 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 6.46 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.21% from the latest reported closing price of 8.22 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gatos Silver. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATO is 0.12%, an increase of 35.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 40,356K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 6,900K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares, representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan holds 6,205K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 3,449K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares, representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 23.77% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,364K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,386K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 29.64% over the last quarter.

Sprott holds 2,054K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 29.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 91.09% over the last quarter.

