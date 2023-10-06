Gatos Silver (TSE:GATO) Price Target Increased by 5.56% to 6.46

The average one-year price target for Gatos Silver (TSE:GATO) has been revised to 6.46 / share. This is an increase of 5.56% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.56 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.37% from the latest reported closing price of 6.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 109 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gatos Silver. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 6.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATO is 0.09%, a decrease of 27.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.68% to 38,754K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 6,900K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan holds 6,205K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 3,449K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 3,124K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,671K shares, representing an increase of 14.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 28.18% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 2,040K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares, representing an increase of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 25.49% over the last quarter.

