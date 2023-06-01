Gatos Silver (TSE:GATO) Price Target Decreased by 7.32% to 6.46

The average one-year price target for Gatos Silver (TSE:GATO) has been revised to 6.46 / share. This is an decrease of 7.32% from the prior estimate of 6.97 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.41% from the latest reported closing price of 6.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 116 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gatos Silver. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 22.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATO is 0.12%, an increase of 1.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.90% to 40,540K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 6,900K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares, representing an increase of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan holds 6,205K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 3,449K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 2,671K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,054K shares, representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 97.83% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 1,915K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,364K shares, representing a decrease of 23.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 26.22% over the last quarter.

