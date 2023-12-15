Gatos Silver (GATO) Price Target Increased by 5.44% to 4.82

The average one-year price target for Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) has been revised to 4.82 / share. This is an increase of 5.44% from the prior estimate of 4.58 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.16 to a high of 6.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.24% from the latest reported closing price of 6.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gatos Silver. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 13.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GATO is 0.16%, an increase of 51.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 36,740K shares. The put/call ratio of GATO is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSAGX - Gold Portfolio holds 6,833K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,900K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 22.79% over the last quarter.

Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan holds 6,205K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 5,675K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 536K shares, representing an increase of 90.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 1,123.70% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 3,449K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sprott holds 3,205K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,124K shares, representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GATO by 60.20% over the last quarter.

Gatos Silver Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gatos Silver is a silver dominant exploration, development and production company that discovered a new silver and zinc-rich mineral district in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. To-date, 14 zones of mineralization have been defined within the district and all are characterized by silver-zinc-lead epithermal mineralization. More than 85% of the approximately 103,087-hectare mineral rights package has yet to be drilled, representing a highly prospective and underexplored district. The Company recently built and commissioned its first operating mine and mineral processing plant at the Cerro Los Gatos deposit, which is expected to produce 12.2 million silver equivalent ounces annually.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.