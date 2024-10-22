Gatos Silver downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Dalton Baretto downgraded Gatos Silver (GATO) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $16.16, down from $17. The firm cites the company’s agreement to be acquired by First Majestic for the downgrade.
