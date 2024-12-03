Gatos Silver Announces Merger with First Majestic

Gatos Silver (GATO) has released an update.
Gatos Silver has announced a special stockholder meeting to vote on a merger agreement with First Majestic Silver Corp, in which First Majestic will acquire all shares of Gatos Silver. The meetings for both companies’ shareholders are set for January 14, 2025, with anticipated completion of the transaction in early 2025, pending necessary approvals.
