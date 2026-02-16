Gator Capital Bets Big on VOYA With $9.3 Million Buy, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Established a new position: bought 125,270 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $9.33 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $9.33 million, reflecting share acquisition

Position represents 1.89% of 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade holding: 125,270 shares valued at $9.33 million

The new VOYA stake is outside Gator Capital Management, LLC’s top five holdings by market value

Gator Capital Management, LLC initiated a new position in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 13, 2026, SEC filing, acquiring 125,270 shares in a trade estimated at $9.33 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 13, 2026, Gator Capital Management, LLC opened a new position in Voya Financial by purchasing 125,270 shares. The estimated transaction value is $9.33 million, calculated using the average closing price over the quarter. The net position change of $9.33 million reflects the addition of the shares and any price movement up to the period’s end.

What Else to Know

This is a new position for the fund and represents 1.89% of its reported U.S. equity assets as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: HOOD: $47.45 million (9.8% of AUM)

NYSE: HOUS: $32.73 million (6.8% of AUM)

NASDAQ: FCNCA: $19.72 million (4.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: UMBF: $15.66 million (3.2% of AUM)

NYSE: AX: $15.19 million (3.1% of AUM)

As of February 12, 2026, Voya Financial shares were priced at $74.10, up 3.6% over the past year but trailing the S&P 500 by 9.3 percentage points.

Voya Financial reported $8.19 billion in trailing twelve-month revenue and a 2.5% dividend yield.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.01 billion Net Income (TTM) $733.00 million Dividend Yield 2.54% Price (as of market close 2/12/26) $74.10

Company Snapshot

Offers retirement savings plans, investment management, and employee benefits products, including stop loss, group life, and disability insurance.

Generates revenue primarily from fees on retirement plan assets, asset management services, and insurance premiums.

Serves corporate, education, healthcare, government, and institutional clients, as well as individual investors and employees.

Voya Financial delivers retirement, investment, and employee benefits solutions to institutional and individual clients across the U.S. Voya Financial, Inc. is a leading provider of retirement, investment, and employee benefits solutions in the United States. The company leverages its diversified business segments to deliver integrated financial products and advisory services to a broad client base. With a focus on workplace and institutional markets, Voya's scale and expertise position it to address the evolving needs of employers and individuals seeking long-term financial security.

What This Transaction Means For Investors

By initiating a new position in Voya Financial, Florida-based Gator Capital is placing a significant bet on the diversified financial services provider. Here’s what investors need to know.

Voya stock has performed well recently, with shares having advanced about 35% over the last ten months, led higher by several quarters of better-than-expected earnings results. Looking ahead, analyst forecasts compiled by Yahoo Finance show that analysts predict Voya to deliver about 11% year-over-year earnings growth in 2026. What’s more, the company is committed to returning value to shareholders. The company recently authorized a further $150 million in share buybacks, adding to an existing plan to purchase up to $100 million, bringing the overall total to $250 million. Finally, Voya stock sports a dividend yield of 2.5%.

All that said, Voya stock isn’t invulnerable. For one, the company has identified medical cost inflation as a significant, ongoing challenge in its employee benefits stop-loss business. Further, broader trends in the asset management business could put pressure on Voya’s margins. Increased competition in the asset management space could drive fees lower; while a market downturn could lead to reduced AUM, resulting in lower fee income.

In summary, Voya stock is a compelling option for investors seeking a diversified financial services stock. It has a solid dividend, an ongoing share repurchase plan, and decent earnings growth.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axos Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

