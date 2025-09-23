Gatik, Loblaw Sign Multi-Year Deal For Largest Planned Autonomous Truck Rollout In North America

(RTTNews) - Gatik, an autonomous freight company for regional logistics networks, on Tuesday announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO), Canada's largest retailer, by signing a multi-year growth agreement to deploy Gatik's autonomous fleet across Loblaw's Greater Toronto Area distribution network.

Under the initial phase, 20 autonomous trucks equipped with Gatik's next-generation sensor suite will be deployed by the end of 2025, with a further 30 trucks added by the end of 2026.

The company said that the agreement represents the planned rollout of autonomous trucks in North America and marks a transition from pilot deployment to scaled commercial operations.

The fleet will initially operate with safety drivers before moving to driverless freight-only operations, delivering goods with greater frequency to over 300 Loblaw stores.

As part of the expanded partnership, Loblaw has also made a strategic investment in Gatik to accelerate fleet expansion and geographic growth.

On Monday, Loblaw Companies closed trading 2.74% lesser at CAD 53.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.