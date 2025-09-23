Markets

Gatik, Loblaw Sign Multi-Year Deal For Largest Planned Autonomous Truck Rollout In North America

September 23, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Gatik, an autonomous freight company for regional logistics networks, on Tuesday announced a significant expansion of its partnership with Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO), Canada's largest retailer, by signing a multi-year growth agreement to deploy Gatik's autonomous fleet across Loblaw's Greater Toronto Area distribution network.

Under the initial phase, 20 autonomous trucks equipped with Gatik's next-generation sensor suite will be deployed by the end of 2025, with a further 30 trucks added by the end of 2026.

The company said that the agreement represents the planned rollout of autonomous trucks in North America and marks a transition from pilot deployment to scaled commercial operations.

The fleet will initially operate with safety drivers before moving to driverless freight-only operations, delivering goods with greater frequency to over 300 Loblaw stores.

As part of the expanded partnership, Loblaw has also made a strategic investment in Gatik to accelerate fleet expansion and geographic growth.

On Monday, Loblaw Companies closed trading 2.74% lesser at CAD 53.95 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.