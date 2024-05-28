Gateway Mining Welcomes New Non-Executive Chair

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has announced a strategic board refresh, appointing the experienced Peter Langworthy as the Non-Executive Chair to leverage his extensive expertise in mining and project development. The reshuffle, which includes the departure of Ms. Debra Fullarton and Mr. Scott Brown due to other commitments, aims to bolster the company’s leadership for the next phase of growth, particularly focusing on the Montague Project and new business opportunities. Langworthy, known for his significant industry contributions and prior role as Gateway’s Managing Director, is expected to guide the company in creating shareholder value.

