News & Insights

Stocks

Gateway Mining Welcomes New Director

May 29, 2024 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has announced the appointment of Peter Langworthy as a director on 28 May 2024. Langworthy has disclosed his relevant interests, which include over 2.5 million ordinary shares and various options across four entities, though he holds no securities directly. The disclosure provides transparency in compliance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:GML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.