Gateway Mining Welcomes New Director

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has announced the appointment of Peter Langworthy as a director on 28 May 2024. Langworthy has disclosed his relevant interests, which include over 2.5 million ordinary shares and various options across four entities, though he holds no securities directly. The disclosure provides transparency in compliance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act.

For further insights into AU:GML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.