Gateway Mining Sells Gold Rights, Eyes New Opportunities

October 29, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has sold its gold rights in the Montague Project to Brightstar Resources for $5 million in cash and shares worth $8.40 million, positioning itself for future growth in the buoyant gold market. The sale includes potential deferred consideration of $2 million in shares tied to project milestones. With this transaction, Gateway strengthens its financial position and transitions leadership as it eyes new opportunities.

