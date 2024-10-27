Gateway Mining Limited Announces 2024 Annual Meeting

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28th in Perth. Shareholders can attend in person or participate by proxy voting online, with all votes being conducted by poll. The company encourages shareholders to submit their proxy votes ahead of the meeting.

