Gateway Mining Expands Exploration with $1.2M Raise

May 28, 2024 — 07:48 pm EDT

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has secured a $1.2 million capital raising to escalate exploration at their Montague Project, focusing on the Duplex gold discovery and potential resource growth in copper-nickel targets. The capital injection was notably backed by existing major shareholders and company directors, with plans for systematic drilling and targeting of key mineralization areas. This strategic investment aims to further develop the company’s flagship project and enhance shareholder value.

