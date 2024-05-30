Gateway Mining Director’s Interests Remain Unchanged

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has announced a change in Director Mark Cossom’s interests, indicating no new securities were acquired as of the latest notice. The director holds a substantial interest in the company through a combination of ordinary shares, options, and performance rights, which are tied to the company’s achievements in resource reporting and economic study outcomes.

