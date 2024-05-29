Gateway Mining Director Scott Brown Steps Down

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Scott Brown, a director of Gateway Mining Limited, has ceased his position on May 28, 2024, as reported in the Final Director’s Interest Notice. The notice detailed his holdings, which include over 1.2 million ordinary shares and various options across three companies where he holds directorships: Gold River Pty Ltd, Omni GeoX Pty Ltd, and Crest Investment Group Limited. The director’s final notice confirms no further interests in contracts or securities registered in his name.

