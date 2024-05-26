Gateway Mining Awaits Capital Raising News with Trading Halt

Gateway Mining Limited (AU:GML) has released an update.

Gateway Mining Limited has requested a trading halt of its securities in anticipation of an upcoming announcement regarding a capital raising initiative. The halt is expected to remain in effect until the start of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, or upon the market release of the announcement, whichever occurs first. This strategic move aims to manage market order and investor expectations ahead of the significant financial news.

