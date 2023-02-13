Gates Melinda French Cuts Stake in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Fintel reports that Gates Melinda French has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 67.12MM shares of Canadian National Railway (USA) (CNI). This represents 9.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 25, 2022 they reported 70.15MM shares and 10.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 4.33% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.12% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Canadian National Railway is $122.39. The forecasts range from a low of $86.73 to a high of $144.26. The average price target represents an increase of 2.12% from its latest reported closing price of $119.85.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian National Railway is $17,884MM. The projected annual EPS is $8.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian National Railway. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNI is 0.61%, an increase of 2.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.71% to 490,846K shares. The put/call ratio of CNI is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 54,827K shares representing 8.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,279K shares, representing an increase of 81.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 166.46% over the last quarter.

TCI Fund Management holds 36,700K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 29,779K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,996K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 5.34% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 21,011K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,621K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 84.75% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,187K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,712K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 85.91% over the last quarter.

Canadian National Railway Declares $0.79 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share ($3.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.73 per share.

At the current share price of $119.85 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.64%.

Canadian National Railway Background Information

Canadian National Railway Company (CN) is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 19,500-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

