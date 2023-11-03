News & Insights

Gates Industrial Q3 Profit Up, Beats Estimates; Revises Full-year Outlook Above View - Update

November 03, 2023 — 08:34 am EDT

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $78.7 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $51.9 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Gates Industrial Corporation plc reported adjusted earnings of $94.6 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $872.9 million from $860.7 million last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for full year 2023, the company has revised its full year 2023 earnings outlook, above analysts' estimates. Excluding items, GTES now expects annual earnings per share of $1.22 to $1.28 against previous projection of $1.18 to $1.24.

On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the firm to earn $1.2 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now forecast adjusted EBITDA of $725 million to $735 million for the year versus its earlier expectation of $710 million to $740 million.  

Gates Industrial Corporation plc Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $78.7 Mln. vs. $51.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.29 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q3): $872.9 Mln vs. $860.7 Mln last year.

