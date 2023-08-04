Gates Industrial Q2 Earnings Rise, Beat Estimates; Lifts FY23 EPS Guidance

(RTTNews) - Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, Friday reported higher earnings for the second quarter on improved revenues. Earnings per share and the top line beat market estimates. The company also raised its full-year earnings per share outlook.

Quarterly earnings increased to $64.9 million or $0.23 per share from $53.1 million or $0.19 per share last year. Adjusted net income was $101.6 million compared or $0.36 per share.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues increased 3.3 percent to $936.3 million from $906.8 million the previous year. The Street estimate was $932.1 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings in the range of $1.18 to $1.24 per share compared to the previous range of $1.13 to $1.23 per share. The Street estimate for earnings is $1.19 per share.

On Thursday, shares of Gates Industrial closed at $13.36, down 0.89% on the New York Stock Exchange.

