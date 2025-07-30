Gates Industrial Q2 2025 Sales Flat As Net Income Declines

Markets
(RTTNews) - Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), an international supplier of tailored fluid power and power transmission solutions, Wednesday announced its financial performance for the second quarter that concluded on June 28.

The quarter's revenue totaled $883.7 million, almost unchanged from $885.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Net income attributable to shareholders declined from $70.7 million to $56.5 million, and earnings per diluted share dropped from $0.26 to $0.22 compared to the previous year.

Operating income fell to $115.8 million from $133.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

GTES is currently trading at $25.52, up $0.76 or 3.09 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

