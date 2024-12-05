Gates Industrial price target raised to $26 from $23 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann raised the firm’s price target on Gates Industrial (GTES) to $26 from $23 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing 2025 for the Machinery and Industrial sector. Approaching 2025, the landscape has changed as the markets have turned more bullish on industrial trends and with valuations near the high end of historical highs, the firm has to be “increasingly selective”, Jefferies states. Gates Industrial is a “compelling self-help story” offering significant margin upside that is largely independent of volume, and with EBITDA margins already in the low 20s percent, the company should have upside to mid 20s while its strong free cash flow facilitates debt paydown and share repurchase, the firm added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GTES:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.