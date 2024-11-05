Gates Industrial price target raised to $21 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Gates Industrial (GTES) to $21 from $16 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company has the most scope for revenue inflection within the multi-industry group into 2025 after two soft sales years, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
- Gates Industrial price target raised to $22 from $21 at KeyBanc
- Gates Industrial Reports Decline in Q3 2024 Earnings
- Gates Industrial reports Q3 adjusted EPS 33c, consensus 31c
- Gates Industrial raises FY24 adjusted EPS view to $1.33-$1.37 from $1.29-$1.35
- Gates Industrial initiated with an Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
