Gates Industrial price target raised to $21 from $16 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Gates Industrial (GTES) to $21 from $16 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The company has the most scope for revenue inflection within the multi-industry group into 2025 after two soft sales years, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

