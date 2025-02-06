GATES INDUSTRIAL Earnings Results: $GTES Reports Quarterly Earnings

GATES INDUSTRIAL ($GTES) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.36 per share, beating estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $829,400,000, missing estimates of $844,542,211 by $-15,142,211.

GATES INDUSTRIAL Insider Trading Activity

GATES INDUSTRIAL insiders have traded $GTES stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INC. BLACKSTONE has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,539,203 shares for an estimated $506,339,985 .

. AGGREGATOR (CAYMAN) L.P. OMAHA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,539,203 shares for an estimated $506,339,985 .

. GATES ML-1 HOLDCO LLC BX has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,539,203 shares for an estimated $506,339,985 .

. WILSON S NEELY has made 2 purchases buying 11,952 shares for an estimated $200,793 and 0 sales.

GATES INDUSTRIAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of GATES INDUSTRIAL stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GATES INDUSTRIAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GTES stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTES stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER purchased up to $15,000 on 10/31.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.