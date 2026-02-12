Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $51.3 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $36.5 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gates Industrial Corporation plc reported adjusted earnings of $99.2 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $856.2 million from $829.4 million last year.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

