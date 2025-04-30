Gates Industrial Corporation Plc Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $62.0 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $40.0 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gates Industrial Corporation plc reported adjusted earnings of $93.9 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.7% to $847.6 million from $862.6 million last year.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

