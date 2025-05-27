Gates Industrial Corp Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 11 analysts have evaluated Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.91, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.6% lower than the prior average price target of $24.27.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Gates Industrial Corp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $23.00 $20.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $23.00 $22.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $24.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $21.00 $27.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $25.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $21.00 $27.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $25.00 $26.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $26.00 $27.00

For valuable insights into Gates Industrial Corp's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Gates Industrial Corp analyst ratings.

Gates Industrial Corp PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has two operating segments; Power Transmission and Fluid Power segments. The Power Transmission solutions convey power and control motion. It is used in applications in which belts, chains, cables, geared transmissions, or direct drives transfer power from an engine or motor to another part or system. The Fluid power solutions are used in applications in which hoses and rigid tubing assemblies either transfer power hydraulically or convey fluids, gases, or granular materials from one location to another. The company generates key revenue from the Power Transmission segment. Company operates in USA, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, EMEA, with majority revenue from USA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Gates Industrial Corp's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Gates Industrial Corp's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gates Industrial Corp's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gates Industrial Corp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Gates Industrial Corp's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.8. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

