Gates Industrial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GTES

In trading on Monday, shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (Symbol: GTES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.50, changing hands as low as $10.25 per share. Gates Industrial Corp PLC shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GTES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GTES's low point in its 52 week range is $5.42 per share, with $14.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.