Gates Capital Boosts TIC Solutions Stake to $150 Million Even With Stock Down 24% This Past Year

Gates Capital Management acquired 6,594,086 shares of TIC Solutions for an estimated $73.41 million in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value rose by $40.29 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

The post-trade stake stood at 14,836,121 shares valued at $149.99 million.

On February 17, 2026, Gates Capital Management, Inc. disclosed a buy of 6,594,086 shares of TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC), with an estimated transaction value of $73.41 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Gates Capital Management, Inc. increased its position in TIC Solutions (NYSE:TIC) by 6,594,086 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the incremental shares acquired was $73.41 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position stood at 14,836,121 shares, with a reported value of $149.99 million, a net position change of $40.29 million from the prior period.

What else to know

The buy brought TIC Solutions to 3.95% of the fund’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:ATKR: $172.87 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSE:DAR: $170.79 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:CARR: $170.17 million (5.9% of AUM) NYSE:SPGI: $150.27 million (5.2% of AUM) NYSE:FTV: $134.81 million (4.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, TIC Solutions shares were priced at $9.34, down about 24% over the past year, compared to a roughly 16% gain for the S&P 500.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.10 billion Net income (TTM) ($121.16 million) Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $9.34

Company snapshot

TIC Solutions provides nondestructive testing, inspection, engineering, and laboratory testing services across the United States and Canada.

The company operates in the specialty business services industry, focusing on technical testing and inspection.

It serves industrial and commercial clients seeking specialized quality assurance and compliance solutions.

TIC Solutions delivers technical testing and inspection services to a broad range of clients in the U.S. and Canada. Its business model centers on providing specialized expertise for quality and compliance needs in critical infrastructure and industrial sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

This move plants capital in a company that is quietly transforming itself at scale. TIC Solutions is no longer a niche inspection player. After completing its NV5 merger, it reported third-quarter revenue of $473.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $77.3 million, up 51% year over year. Management also lifted its cost synergy target to $25 million and reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $1.53 billion to $1.565 billion.



The stock trades around $9.34, down roughly 24% over the past year, while the S&P 500 climbed about 16%. That gap tells you sentiment is cautious. The balance sheet carries meaningful leverage, with more than $1.6 billion in term debt, but liquidity stood near $283 million at quarter's end.



Within the broader portfolio, this position sits below larger allocations to industrial names like Atkore, Darling Ingredients, and Carrier, suggesting a calculated mid-tier conviction rather than a swing-for-the-fences bet. For long-term investors, the question is simple: Can recurring, compliance-driven testing revenue and merger synergies translate into durable cash flow? If integration execution holds, today’s depressed share price could look less like a warning and more like an entry point. The company reports full-year results on March 12.

Should you buy stock in Tic Solutions right now?

Before you buy stock in Tic Solutions, consider this:

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends S&P Global and Tic Solutions. The Motley Fool recommends Darling Ingredients and recommends the following options: short April 2026 $45 calls on Darling Ingredients. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

