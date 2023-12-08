News & Insights

Gates Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering - Quick Facts

December 08, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) announced the pricing of the secondary offering of 15 million ordinary shares by certain selling stockholders affiliated with Blackstone Inc. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2.25 million additional ordinary shares. The offering is expected to close on December 13, 2023.

Gates is a global manufacturer of highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Its products are sold in over 130 countries across four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India.

