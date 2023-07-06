Gateley Holdings (LSE:GTLY) Price Target Increased by 12.16% to 243.10

The average one-year price target for Gateley Holdings (LSE:GTLY) has been revised to 243.10 / share. This is an increase of 12.16% from the prior estimate of 216.75 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 304.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.53% from the latest reported closing price of 161.50 / share.

Gateley Holdings Maintains 5.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gateley Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLY is 0.02%, a decrease of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 209K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMINX - SIMT Tax-Managed International Managed Volatility Fund Class F holds 46K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLY by 0.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

