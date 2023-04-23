Gateley Holdings (LSE:GTLY) Price Target Decreased by 14.43% to 216.75

The average one-year price target for Gateley Holdings (LSE:GTLY) has been revised to 216.75 / share. This is an decrease of 14.43% from the prior estimate of 253.30 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 257.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.02% from the latest reported closing price of 172.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gateley Holdings. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GTLY is 0.02%, a decrease of 68.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.21% to 264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SIDVX - Hartford Schroders International Multi-Cap Value Fund holds 209K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company.

SMINX - SIMT Tax-Managed International Managed Volatility Fund Class F holds 46K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 39.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GTLY by 52.87% over the last quarter.

