Gate.io, Huobi Enter Booming Crypto Options Scene

As the crypto options market explodes, crypto exchange Gate.io opens its new options trading feature and rival Huobi preps for a launch later this year.

  • Chicagoâs Gate.io said Tuesday that their first bitcoin options contract had been released with short-term expiries of up to twenty-four hours.
  • This comes as crypto options volumes went from $200 million in August 2019 to over $3 billion in May 2020, according to data site CryptoCompare. Following the halving, options volumes settled at $2.5 million last month.
  • In contrast, trading volumes in the crypto spot and futures markets have fallen by over a third as volatility has spiraled to a yearly-low.
  • Singapore-based exchange Huobi â which already offers futures and perpetual swaps â also said Tuesday that it plans to launch bitcoin options contracts sometimes in Q3; contracts for other cryptocurrencies could soon follow.
  • The contracts are currently in alpha testing, the exchange said in a statement.

