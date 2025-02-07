Gastrointestinal Illness Outbreak Affects Nearly 100 On Royal Caribbean Cruise

(RTTNews) - A Royal Caribbean cruise ship (RCL), Radiance of the Seas, has been hit with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak, impacting 89 passengers and two crew members, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The ship, which departed Tampa, Florida, for a seven-day Caribbean voyage, made stops in Mexico, Honduras, and Belize.

The affected individuals reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. While the exact cause remains unknown, the CDC was alerted to the outbreak on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean has since implemented enhanced sanitation protocols and isolated sick passengers to contain the spread.

This marks the sixth cruise-related gastrointestinal outbreak to meet the CDC's public notification threshold in 2025, following 18 similar incidents last year, most linked to norovirus.

The CDC requires cruise ships to report cases of gastrointestinal illness, with recorded cases representing totals for a voyage rather than simultaneous infections.

Royal Caribbean's parent company stated that measures are in place to safeguard the well-being of all passengers and crew. The outbreak underscores ongoing concerns about the transmission of illnesses aboard cruise ships, despite rigorous health and safety protocols.

RCL is currently trading at $267.05 down 1.17 or $3.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

