News & Insights

Markets
RCL

Gastrointestinal Illness Outbreak Affects Nearly 100 On Royal Caribbean Cruise

February 07, 2025 — 12:51 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A Royal Caribbean cruise ship (RCL), Radiance of the Seas, has been hit with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak, impacting 89 passengers and two crew members, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The ship, which departed Tampa, Florida, for a seven-day Caribbean voyage, made stops in Mexico, Honduras, and Belize.

The affected individuals reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. While the exact cause remains unknown, the CDC was alerted to the outbreak on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean has since implemented enhanced sanitation protocols and isolated sick passengers to contain the spread.

This marks the sixth cruise-related gastrointestinal outbreak to meet the CDC's public notification threshold in 2025, following 18 similar incidents last year, most linked to norovirus.

The CDC requires cruise ships to report cases of gastrointestinal illness, with recorded cases representing totals for a voyage rather than simultaneous infections.

Royal Caribbean's parent company stated that measures are in place to safeguard the well-being of all passengers and crew. The outbreak underscores ongoing concerns about the transmission of illnesses aboard cruise ships, despite rigorous health and safety protocols.

RCL is currently trading at $267.05 down 1.17 or $3.15 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.