GASTECH: Venture Global CEO says it is always compliant with contracts

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of U.S. liquefied natural gas developer Venture Global LNG, which has been subject to arbitration claims over its failure to supply fuel under long-term contracts, said on Wednesday that it is always compliant with its contracts.

Michael Sabel was speaking at the Gastech event in Singapore, a day after a Shell SHEL.L executive accused the company of "deceitful actions" over contracts.

