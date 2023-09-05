News & Insights

US Markets
SHEL

GASTECH: Venture Global CEO says it is always compliant with contracts

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

September 05, 2023 — 11:14 pm EDT

Written by Florence Tan for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of U.S. liquefied natural gas developer Venture Global LNG, which has been subject to arbitration claims over its failure to supply fuel under long-term contracts, said on Wednesday that it is always compliant with its contracts.

Michael Sabel was speaking at the Gastech event in Singapore, a day after a Shell SHEL.L executive accused the company of "deceitful actions" over contracts.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.