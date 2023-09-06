News & Insights

World Markets
SHEL

GASTECH: LNG prices are much lower now but are still high on historical basis-Shell exec

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

September 06, 2023 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by Emily Chow for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Global liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have reduced significantly but are still high on a historical basis which is resulting in demand destruction, particularly in Asia, a senior executive of Shell SHEL.L said on Wednesday.

The sentiment in the market has improved over the last year but conditions are still fragile, Steve Hill, the company's executive vice president, told the Gastech conference.

Shell is looking to increase LNG volumes by 20%-30% by the end of the decade, said Cederic Cremers, executive vice president of Shell's LNG business.

He added that the additional capacity is primarily coming from phase 1 of LNG Canada, two projects with Qatar Energy in Qatar and an additional LNG train in Nigeria.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((naveen.thukral@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3829; Reuters Messaging: naveen.thukral.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.