GASTECH-Venture Global CEO says it complies with contracts

By Florence Tan

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The chief executive of U.S. liquefied natural gas developer Venture Global LNG, which has been subject to arbitration claims over failing to supply fuel under long-term contracts, said on Wednesday it always complied with the terms of its agreements.

Venture Global has faced the arbitration claims even as it has shipped at least 190 cargoes to non-contract customers, calling them "pre-commission cargoes".

Speaking at the Gastech conference in Singapore, Venture Global LNG CEO Michael Sabel said the company is "always absolutely complying with our contracts" and that it has tried to execute its projects "as fast as we can".

At the same conference on Tuesday, a Shell SHEL.L executive accused the company of "deceitful actions" over contracts. Shell is among the companies that have filed arbitration cases.

In an April filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), Venture Global said it expects commercial operations to begin in the first quarter of 2024.

Sabel also said that the third and fourth liquefaction trains for its Plaquemines phase 1 export facility in Louisiana had arrived on site and that it would soon raise the roof on its third storage facility there.

"We’re more than 50% complete at Plaquemines," he said.

"We’re very focused on challenges in the market today - very high inflation and supply chain constraints. Labour constraints are extraordinary in this market," he added.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Gerry Doyle)

