GASTECH-Shell exec slams 'deceitful actions' of Venture Global

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A Shell SHEL.Lexecutive on Tuesday slammed what he called the "deceitful actions" of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) developer Venture Global LNG, which he said are "damaging and dangerous to the industry."

Shell is among the companies that have filed arbitration cases against Venture Global LNG over its failure to supply fuel under long-term contracts even as Venture Global shipped some 177 cargoes to non-contract customers.

"This is a wake up call for the industry. The LNG business is underpinned by trust in long-term contracts," Shell Executive Vice President Steve Hill said during the Gastech conference in Singapore.

"The long-term commitment that foundation buyers make enable the regulatory certainty, the financing, and the development of your LNG projects. If contracts are seen as options for suppliers, then buyers simply won't sign them and the industry won't grow," he said.

Venture Global LNG has blamed equipment failures for its inability to supply long-term contract holders with LNG cargoes despite twice-a-month shipments. It has called the shipments to date "pre-commission cargoes."

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lehr and Sudarshan Varadhan; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

