News & Insights

World Markets

GASTECH-Nigeria can boost gas output to more than 5 bcf a day by 2030 -minister

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE TAN

September 04, 2023 — 11:59 pm EDT

Written by Aizhu Chen and Florence Tan for Reuters ->

Adds quote, background

SINGAPORE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria has sufficient natural gas reserves and can increase its production to more than 5 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nigeria's minister of state for gas, told the Gastech conference on Tuesday in Singapore.

"In Nigeria, it has been declared a decade of gas from 2020 to 2030. So by 2030, we'll get to 5.5 billion cubic feet on daily production (57 billion cubic meters a year)," Ekpo said, adding that there were funds available to finance expansion, without elaborating.

Nigeria's gas output declined by nearly 11% from the previous year to 40.4 bcm in 2022, down from over 49 bcm a year in 2019 and 2020, according to industry body the Energy Institute.

The decline in output resulted in lower exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which dropped by 16% to 19.6 bcm last year, the institute's data shows, giving Nigeria less than a 4% share in global LNG exports.

Nigeria relies on fossil fuel exports for 90% of its foreign exchange and roughly half its budget.

(Reporting by Aizhu Chen and Florence Tan; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

((ekaterina.golubkova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.